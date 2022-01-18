Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.74). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,061,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,430. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

