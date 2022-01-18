Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.74). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,061,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,430. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.