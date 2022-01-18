Brokerages Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.