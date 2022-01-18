Brokerages Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 18,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

