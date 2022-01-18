Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.13. 208,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.