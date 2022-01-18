Brokerages Anticipate Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will announce sales of $148.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.