Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the lowest is $4.61. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.80. 43,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,570. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.