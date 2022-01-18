Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce $14.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRG. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. Airgain has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.