Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $414.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.40 million and the lowest is $399.30 million. Ameresco reported sales of $314.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

