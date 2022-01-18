Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 88,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,247. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a P/E ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

