Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 113,984 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

