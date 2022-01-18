Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $1.81. Citigroup posted earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. 1,845,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,120,031. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

