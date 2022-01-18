Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $18.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.04. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

