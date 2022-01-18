Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

