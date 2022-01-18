Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $2.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.55. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $526.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $610.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

