Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $19.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $19.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $18.50 and the highest is $23.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $70.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $69.55 to $73.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $47.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.90 to $58.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $615.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

