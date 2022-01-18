Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 1,200,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,703. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 237.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.