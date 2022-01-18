Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $504.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.24 million to $544.38 million. Spire posted sales of $512.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

SR opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

