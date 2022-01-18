Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings per share of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $359.84 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

