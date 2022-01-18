Brokers Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$46.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

