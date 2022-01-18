Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.18

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$71.18 and traded as high as C$72.76. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$72.46, with a volume of 485,174 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.18.

In related news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at C$2,700,737.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.