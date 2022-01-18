Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Head to Head Review

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.89 $47.63 million $1.45 12.13 TFS Financial $444.65 million 11.40 $81.01 million $0.29 62.28

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 389.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33% TFS Financial 18.22% 4.76% 0.57%

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

