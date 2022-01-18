Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.