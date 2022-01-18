Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.
About Brunello Cucinelli
