Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

