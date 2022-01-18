BSClaunch Price Tops $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $108,970.73 and approximately $29,713.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

