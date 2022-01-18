BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.34. 60,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 86,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

