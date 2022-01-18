Bsr Reit Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.