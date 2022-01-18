BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

