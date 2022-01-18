BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

