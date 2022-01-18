Burger Swap Price Tops $2.28 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $40.38 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,745,602 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

