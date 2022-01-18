Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0002 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $41.49 million and $41,971.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00487484 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.