Bytom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.22 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $52.89 million and $3.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00337816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003489 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,728,652,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,846,881 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

