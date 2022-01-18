Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $52.89 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and $3.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00337816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003489 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,728,652,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,846,881 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

