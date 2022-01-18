BZEdge (BZE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,651.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 180.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

