C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.64% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $72,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

