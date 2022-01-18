Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Cabot worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

