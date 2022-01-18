Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

