Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. 350,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

