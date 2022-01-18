Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

