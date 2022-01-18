Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

