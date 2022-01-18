Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.80

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 531076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.20 ($1.49).

The company has a market cap of £808.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.69.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

