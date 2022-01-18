Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

