Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.90

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and traded as low as $45.70. Calian Group shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Calian Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.