California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Biogen worth $132,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 3,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 68.1% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.