California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of VeriSign worth $159,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

