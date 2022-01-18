California Public Employees Retirement System Has $169.26 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.57% of Garmin worth $169,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

