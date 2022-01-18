California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,288 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $127,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.