California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,597 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of Garmin worth $169,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

