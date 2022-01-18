California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,337 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Cigna worth $155,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.