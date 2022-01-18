California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $179,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

