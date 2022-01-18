Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,265. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

CALX traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 1,051,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,889. Calix has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

